Fanta Just Released An Orange Soda-Scented Perfume

If you just can't live your day-to-day life without the citrusy blast from a Fanta, then you are in luck, because the soda brand has a special promotion that can have you smelling just like the popular beverage. Originally created in Germany as a Coca-Cola alternative when the Trading With the Enemy Act of 1917 halted Coca-Cola sales in Deutschland during WWII, Fanta has since expanded into a variety of flavors including Berry, Grape, Strawberry, Pina Colada, and the classic Orange. These citrusy drinks have seen their days in the sun as it remains one of the most recognizable sodas on the worldwide market to date.

However, after being in the public eye for 80 years, Fanta — which falls under the Coca-Cola umbrella of brands — is set for a major revamp. Not only will the appearance of the classic labels see a change as the soda company looks to set itself apart from the competition in a modern market, but the actual taste of the original Orange soda is set for a flavor upgrade. To celebrate and promote the new look and taste, The Coca-Cola Brand has announced a major marketing campaign launching April 13 that includes a mobile game called the Fanta Digital Ride n Sip, cinematic commercials, as well as a limited-release aromatic fragrance called "Scent of Fanta." Let's find out how you can get your hands on this new orangy scent.