Post Malone Loves Raising Cane's So Much, He Designed His Own Store

Thanks to a close friendship with founder Todd Graves and a lifelong love of Raising Cane's, Post Malone was granted the chance to design his own rendition of the chicken eatery in Utah. Today, April 13, Post Malone's vision came to life as the location's doors opened for the first time. Unlike anything the brand has done before, the store's interior and exterior are a bright pink color, and its furniture varies in design from stainless steel to silver.

As a constant reminder of the rapper's influence, the dining room is decked out with memorabilia from the star himself. The bathrooms are designed with a medieval theme, and a vending machine allows fans to win merchandise. Outside, a silver Classic 1974 Ford F250 sits in the parking lot.

When it comes to food, Post Malone's Raising Cane's restaurant includes an exclusive store-only offering. Inspired by the songwriter's favorite meal, the "Posty Way" Caniac Box comes with four chicken tenders, crinkle-cut fries, 2 pieces of Texas Toast, 2 Cane's sauces, pepper and salt packets, and a half-unsweet-tea, half-lemonade beverage.

Interestingly, Raising Cane's doesn't appear to be his favorite for chicken. As it turns out, Posty is a huge fan of food delivery, having placed more than 600 Postmate orders as of 2018. Among his most ordered is food from Chick-fil-A, Popeye's, and KFC, with Raising Cane's notably absent. Therefore, his friendship with the company's founder might have been the driving force behind this collab.