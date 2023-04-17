Aarón Sanchez Still Checks On Every Restaurant He Helped On El Toque De Aarón - Exclusive

Aarón Sanchez is a celebrity chef whose many accomplishments include his judging skills on "MasterChef," a myriad of mouthwatering Mexican recipes, and now, being the host of the new television show "El Toque De Aarón." The six-part series drops today on Discovery Familia and showcases Sanchez improving Mexican restaurants around Los Angeles. While Sanchez focuses on the menus of the establishments, his co-hosts on the series, Cris Mercado and Ángel Riveros, take on the building renovations.

It's a classic restaurant fix-it series, with the unique point of the show being its representation of diverse Latin foods. During an exclusive interview, Aarón Sanchez told Mashed, "We're representing Venezuela, Peru, Ecuador, Mexico, Argentina." The "MasterChef Junior" judge continued, "We have this beautiful array of different restaurants that speak to how beautiful the Latin culture is."

And don't worry — Sanchez doesn't just leave the restaurants high and dry after their menu and interior design upheavals. The Food Network chef makes sure to check on the eateries even after the cameras stop rolling.