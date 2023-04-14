MasterChef Spain Contestants Gave Over 40 People Food Poisoning

One "MasterChef" event didn't go as planned, reportedly giving over 40 attendees food poisoning afterward. According to Food Safety News, "MasterChef Spain" filmed at the Valencia Aquarium where they invited 120 guests to dine on a variety of seafood. After the January 19 filming, local health officials confirmed that 44 of the diners had developed food poisoning as a result.

Symptoms of food poisoning include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, cramps, and fever, per the Centers for Disease Control, and when caused by shellfish, can begin as soon as 12 hours after consumption. In severe cases, food poisoning may require hospitalization. According to FSN, health officials were unable to determine the cause of the infection, due to all the food from the event being disposed of.

But according to EuroWeekly News, chefs cooked up various seafood including oysters, mussels, and clams. After the episode aired in April, one attendee took to Twitter to blast how "MasterChef" handled the incident.