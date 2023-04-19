Making A Great Dinner Is The Same As Making Marvel Movies, According To Joe Isidori And Joe Russo

What does enjoying a perfectly cooked veal parmigiana in an Italian restaurant have in common with capturing a larger-than-life battle for the future of the universe between Captain America and Thanos? It would seem very little, however, two masters of their crafts say otherwise.

Michelin star chef and New York City restaurateur Joe Isidori recently joined award-winning director Joe Russo, who alongside his brother Anthony is the creative force behind several Marvel movies including "Avengers: Endgame", for an interview shared on Tasting Table. The two met when Russo flew his crew to New York for dinner at Arthur & Sons; they quickly bonded over their Italian heritage and appreciation for each other's work. They also realized their very different careers are both tied to one passion: storytelling.

"We all still talk about that meal," Russo tells Isidori. "You tell a story to the folks in your restaurant every night ... you tell it through food, you tell it through your personality. That's the special part of food is that personality and connection to an audience." Isidori then points out to Russo, "You do the same thing through your own medium as well. We're both doing the same thing. We're both Italian Americans ... that took our passions and our mediums and used it to our abilities to tell stories and make people happy."