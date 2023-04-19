Coachella Partiers Are Outraged By The Festival's Food Prices

Coachella has somewhat of a reputation for being a playground for the affluent, what with even the basic weekend passes starting at $549 and luxury camping packages that go up to five digits. Once you get through the doors, the festival isn't done nickel-and-diming you to death, although perhaps Jackson-and-Benjamining would be a more accurate term. Case in point: The food prices, which are ridiculously steep by anyone's standards. One of the cheapest things you can get to eat there is a slice of pizza for $11, while even a hot dog will run $13. Want a sandwich? Try $16 for plain grilled cheese or $17 for fried chicken. Even fries and onion rings may be priced upwards of $12.

Needless to say, people are venting their discontent with Coachella food prices all over social media. One TikTok video with nearly 3 million views shows a festival goer complaining of having to fork over $64 for two coffees and two burritos, while another TikToker paid $23 for a plate of hibachi chicken with noodles and $26 for three sliders accompanied by a small pile of tater tots. In one of the more egregious examples of price gouging, chili cheese fries cost a whopping $24 for what is essentially a glorified side. A TikToker who purchased this dish declared it to be "amazing," but the commenters were more amazed by the cost (and not in a good way). One person called the prices "abysmal," while another went with "daylight robbery."