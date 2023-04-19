TikTok's CakeGate 2023 Drama, Explained

Normally, a vibrantly layered rainbow cake adorned with hundreds of sprinkles would spark a little joy in the eyes of the beholder. This was unfortunately not the case for baker Kylie Allen of Princeton, West Virginia, when a dispute made against her rainbow sprinkle cake went viral on TikTok. Instead, beholders were confused and more than a little upset, and CakeGate 2023 quickly erupted.

It began as a simple 'Storytime' video where Allen shared details of one customer's "super defensive and very rude" complaints while showing viewers how she makes all her sprinkle cakes. The customer, Ashleigh Freeman, ordered a custom cake for her mother from Kylie Kakes via Facebook and had requested that the cake have a birthday message piped onto it. Upon arrival, Insider reports that Allen was not only absent to present the cake to its new owner, but it wasn't necessarily what you'd expect a cake with a $83.97 price tag to look like. Not only was Freeman surprised there were sprinkles (though Allen insists all her rainbow cakes have them), the words "Happy Birthday Trilby" were written sloppily onto a smushed island of vanilla buttercream.

The baker's TikTok video, socials, and many of her online business pages were flooded with comments and one-star reviews siding with Freeman about the shockingly low quality of such an expensive cake. However, this year's CakeGate is about more than just a dramatic internet spat that went too far.