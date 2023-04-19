TikTok's CakeGate 2023 Drama, Explained
Normally, a vibrantly layered rainbow cake adorned with hundreds of sprinkles would spark a little joy in the eyes of the beholder. This was unfortunately not the case for baker Kylie Allen of Princeton, West Virginia, when a dispute made against her rainbow sprinkle cake went viral on TikTok. Instead, beholders were confused and more than a little upset, and CakeGate 2023 quickly erupted.
It began as a simple 'Storytime' video where Allen shared details of one customer's "super defensive and very rude" complaints while showing viewers how she makes all her sprinkle cakes. The customer, Ashleigh Freeman, ordered a custom cake for her mother from Kylie Kakes via Facebook and had requested that the cake have a birthday message piped onto it. Upon arrival, Insider reports that Allen was not only absent to present the cake to its new owner, but it wasn't necessarily what you'd expect a cake with a $83.97 price tag to look like. Not only was Freeman surprised there were sprinkles (though Allen insists all her rainbow cakes have them), the words "Happy Birthday Trilby" were written sloppily onto a smushed island of vanilla buttercream.
The baker's TikTok video, socials, and many of her online business pages were flooded with comments and one-star reviews siding with Freeman about the shockingly low quality of such an expensive cake. However, this year's CakeGate is about more than just a dramatic internet spat that went too far.
Learning from constructive criticism is better for business
A lot unfolded after baker Kylie Allen's video was posted, and we don't just mean the fake reviews and comment section riots. At first, customer Ashleigh Freeman uploaded photos of the wonky sprinkle-covered cake, then removed it in an effort not to "ruin her business". When Allen declined Freeman's request to delete her video and keep the peace, Freeman posted another with screenshots of the heated messages exchanged on the date of the cake pick-up. "It's not disrespectful to expect quality," was one of the more level-headed responses the customer made to the baker (via Insider).
Amidst relentless accusations of stealing ideas, using boxed cake mix, and using un-gloved, dirty hands to create her cakes, Allen stayed cool in the public eye, laughing off the haters. But there's really no point in that when your business is in crisis. Jess of @MarketinginMiami on TikTok analyzed the CakeGate drama, advising that a "successful" social media response to PR crises "is when the business owner responds to the situation with vulnerability, authenticity, and a little humor where appropriate."
Jess praises Allen for building a start-up at age 26 with a family, labeling her a "passion entrepreneur" who is bold enough to enter a professional field. However, she notes that when pricing items as a new business owner, those prices should match the skills provided. Kylie Kakes might want to take a step back to evaluate the situation and make some adjustments as she continues to hone her craft.