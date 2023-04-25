Miller High Life's New Truffles Have Wild Flavors

There's a new candy-alcohol collaboration hitting online shelves May 2 for National Truffle Day, and it's sure to be popular with partiers who enjoy liquor-infused gummies. Spearheaded by Miller High Life and acclaimed chocolatier Phillip Ashley, the Miller High Life Bar Snack Truffles will come in a six-pack of unique beer-infused flavors, per a press release sent to Mashed. Each pack includes a grilled cheese chocolate (a blond chocolate shell stuffed with cream cheese and white chocolate ganache) and a lemon-pepper fried-chicken-flavored chocolate. There's also a pretzel praline truffle, which combines pretzel, pecan, caramel, and chocolate, as well as a Beernut truffle — a milk chocolate shell stuffed with beer-infused peanut butter. The final truffles are a white-chocolate buttery popcorn flavor and a sweet potato fry option made possible thanks to potato mash.

A box of these chocolates will be available for $35 on National Truffle Day. Not to be confused with the mushroom variety, chocolate truffles were invented in Northern France in 1895 and have since been reimagined in countless ways. These flavors were formulated for Miller High Life by Philip Ashley Rix to pair well with a six-pack of beer.