Kellogg's Debuts An ICEE-Flavored Cereal – And We're Not Sure How To Feel

If you grew up in America, a lot of your childhood mornings probably involved a bowl of colorful, sugar-filled cereal. Captain Crunch, Trix, Lucky Charms, the one with the Dracula-looking guy — there were and are a massive number of cereals out there. We all had our favorites growing up, and some cereals were more popular than others. But there are plenty more to come: Cereal giant Kellogg's, which makes billions of dollars in revenue from cereal alone, hasn't stopped finding new ways to tantalize our taste buds.

Enter ICEE, the slush drink, not to be confused with its ultimate nemesis, the Slurpee. Kellogg's and ICEE have announced a brand-new cereal that supposedly tastes just like, well, yeah, an ICEE. This sounds quite interesting, seeing as a frozen drink and cereal don't normally mix. According to the Vice President of Marketing at The ICEE Co., Natalie Peterson, "This fun combination is just right for anyone who wants to feel like a kid."

Luckily, the new cereal will already be hitting stores this April. With cherry and blue raspberry flavors just like the drinks, the most exciting part of this announcement is that the companies say they replicated "that familiar and refreshing first sip of an ICEE" using a new kind of ingredient in the cereal to create a frozen, cold sensation in your mouth. Just what we want at 8 a.m. on a Thursday!