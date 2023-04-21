Aubrey Plaza Is Making People Think Wood Milk Is Real (But It's Not)

"Have you ever looked at a tree and thought — could I drink this?" actress Aubrey Plaza asks in an Instagram video for her latest new project, Wood Milk. We see your wheels turning and your brows furrowing, so we'll start off by saying that, yes, it's milk made from trees. Although it may seem like practically anything can be made into milk these days, that's just the idea that this campaign plays on. If you've tried all the different kinds of trendy plant-based milk out there and decide this is next on your list, don't bother. Wood Milk isn't real, but believe it or not, it does serve a hilariously marketed purpose.

As the founder of this nature-based endeavor, Plaza is the face of Wood Milk, and delivers her pitch to the milk-loving world in the classic deadpan style beloved by her fans. In the promotional video, the comedian is seen frolicking in Wood Milk Orchards, embracing trees whilst caressing and smiling at them tenderly. We learn about the product, which is sludged from trees grown "right out of the ground," splinters and all.

We're pretty sure that Plaza, the comedic gem that she is, could sell us pretty much anything at this point. But why on earth is it Wood Milk? If her thick milk mustache didn't clue you in, this gag was indeed created by the marketing organization behind the iconic "Got Milk?" slogan that surfaced in the 90's.