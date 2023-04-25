You Can Now Essentially Eat Mexican Street Corn Out Of A Corn Nuts Bag

Hormel Foods, the makers of one of the crunchiest snacks around, Corn Nuts, announced (per PR Newswire) that a new flavor is hitting shelves. Corn Nuts creators are doubling down on the "corn" part of the snack's namesake with this Mexican-style street corn-inspired flavor. Its packaging is also splashed with neon green lights in tribute to late-night food carts commonly found across Mexico and is a clever way to set this offering apart from other popular Corn Nuts flavors.

Elotes comes from the Spanish word for "corncob," but making Mexican-style street corn on the cob always starts with grilled corn. Another version of this dish where the kernels are cut from the cob and served in a cup is called esquites or elote en vaso, which translates to "corn in a cup." Either way, the toppings remain the same: creamy mayo, tangy Mexican crema, salty cotija cheese, spicy chili powder, fresh cilantro, and a squeeze of fresh lime.

This release comes after Hormel Foods took over the brand in 2021 and, according to Corn Nuts brand manager Robbie Koons, is part of an effort to "innovate and expand the flavor portfolio." Indeed, the brand's other flavor offerings are pretty standard and include original, BBQ, ranch, nacho, jalapeño cheddar, and chile picante con limon. At the time of writing, there is no indication whether this flavor is a limited release, so Corn Nuts fans may have a new permanent snack to choose from whenever cravings strike.