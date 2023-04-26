How Restaurant Workers Are Majorly Benefiting From Taylor Swift Concert Tickets

What do die-hard Swifties and restaurant workers in need have in common? Well, they both could benefit from the latest fundraising effort from an Atlanta, Georgia-based nonprofit organization. Giving Kitchen, whose mission is to "provide emergency assistance to food service workers through financial support and a network of community resources," is auctioning off two tickets to Taylor Swift's sold-out show at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 29.

At the time of writing, bidding is up to $6,200 for the pair of Taylor Swift Eras tour tickets. These tickets are for floor seats in section F, row 2, seats 15 and 16, located just to the right of the B-stage. On third-party websites, the lowest-priced comparable tickets are selling for around $1,500, but most are more than $2,000. Of course, purchasing those tickets won't have the impact that bidding on the Giving Kitchen fundraiser will have. Bidding will close at 5 p.m. EST on Wednesday, April 26.