This Popcorn-Loving Moose Is The Felon We All Needed

Even if you aren't planning on treating yourself to a bucket of perfectly buttered popcorn at the movies, that can quickly change once you walk in and smell that familiar aroma wafting through the air. At Kenai Cinemas in Alaska, the popcorn is so good that it even attracts the local wildlife, prompting some creatures to burst in and try it for themselves. That's exactly what transpired when a curious young moose came through the theater's entrance earlier this month and started sniffing around for a little snack to tide him over. Luckily no one was harmed in this surprise interaction, as the employee recording the spectacle was behind the counter while she called her manager to step in.

As the moose flicks its tongue around and follows its nose toward the trash, the staff member starts to panic laugh as she phones her supervisor, Ricky Black. Thankfully, he was just upstairs sorting out his employee's schedules when he got the call. His initial reaction was also laughter, and he admits to the Anchorage Daily News that his employee eventually had to tell him to knock it off and help. As it casually grazed on the contents of the lobby's garbage can, popcorn spilled to the floor and the moose raised its head, showing yet another prize from its dumpster dive stuck to its nose.