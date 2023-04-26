A Chocolate Bust Made For King Charles III's Coronation Is Slightly Terrifying

Are you really a member of the British monarchy if you don't have a detailed, life-size chocolate bust specially made in your likeness? Chocolatier Jennifer Lindsey-Clark and her team have created an eerily accurate one just in time for King Charles III's coronation in May. The 74-year-old royal's bust weighs a hefty 51 pounds and was made with 3.7 gallons of melted chocolate. Lindsey-Clark is no stranger to crafting intricate chocolate sculptures of royals, either. In celebration of the late Queen Elizabeth II's birthday in 2016, she and her team made a similar bust crafted from pure Belgian chocolate that featured a bejeweled necklace, crown, and even Her Majesty's beloved corgis all made of chocolate. It's safe to say she's permanently in Buckingham Palace's good graces.

Just like the Queen's chocolate sculpture, King Charles III's was made in partnership with Mars Wrigley Confectionery using chocolates from its Celebrations collection — a whopping 2,875 pieces, to be exact. Their goal was to recreate the exact uniform the king will be wearing at his coronation, and to replicate the image that will go on stamps and currency throughout the UK in the future. The whole project took four weeks to complete and is set to go on display at Mars Wrigley's Slough headquarters. We can only imagine the jump scare potential for curious passersby in the area once it gets installed. It's got us wondering, just how did the team of chocolatiers get the bust to look so spot on?