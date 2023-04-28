Kevin O'Leary's Secret To A Successful Food Pitch On Shark Tank - Exclusive

After 15 years as an investor on "Shark Tank," Kevin O'Leary has had nearly everything you can imagine pitched to him, especially when it comes to food and cooking. "I've seen every single kitchen idea," he told Mashed recently in an exclusive interview. Mr. Wonderful, who's known for his affinity for cooking and eating well, opened up about his own culinary journey and the tools he turns to in the kitchen.

While he's seen a lot of products over the years meant to make cooking easier and more enjoyable, "very few of these kitchen gadgets do you use a second time," he admitted. For O'Leary himself, "the go-to things that [he uses] every day," he said, include his Japanese steel steak knives; specialty utensils, because he does "a lot of work with delicate foods," like caviar; and a zester (think about how many dishes benefit from a pop of lemon zest).

However, it's safe to say that most of the things that have come across his radar are quickly forgotten. "Once you get into your rhythm of cooking, you don't need new gadgets. You need to know what works," O'Leary said. And whether you're planning your own big idea to pitch or simply want to hone your couch investor skills while watching "Shark Tank," this begs the question of what exactly does catch his — and his wallet's — attention. Luckily, he explained to Mashed what makes for a good food pitch in today's market and what he's keeping in mind when considering what to invest in.