Arguably The Best Part Of Lucky Charms Is Returning In Bags For A Limited Time

"They're magically delicious!" Lucky Charms' emerald mascot, Lucky the Leprechaun, would scream out this instantly recognizable catchphrase from televisions all over the country. Since 1964, this colorful cereal from our youth has remained popular to this day, selling over 80 million boxes in 2021 alone. As kids, while many of us sat in Bran Flakes limbo, we all had that one friend whose house had all the other breakfast cereals we were missing out on. The colors, the smell (you know what we're talking about), Lucky Charms are instantly recognizable to a generation of kids. In 2020, there was a new version of this classic breakfast food released, one without all those pesky cereal pieces.

In a press release sent to us here at Mashed, the folks at General Mills let us know all about the re-release of a fan favorite. Back again for the fourth year in a row, but now with limited edition resealable bags, Lucky Charms Just Magical Marshmallows are here! Who needs teeth anyway? This spring, bags full of only those colorful, way too sweet-for-breakfast marshmallows return. The little rainbow one, a clover, the moon guy — the marshmallow gang's all here. Starting in late April and going through the beginning of May, these cereal-less cereal bags will be hitting store shelves for $4.98 for a limited time.