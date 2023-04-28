We Finally Know What The Gushers Rebrand Looks Like (And TikTok Is Ablaze)

For '90s kids, Fruit Gushers were — and still are — the ultimate snack. However, Gushers and Fruit by the Foot are now embracing Gen Z as well, having teamed up with TikToker Emily Zugay for some redesign fun. Zugay, of course, is known to her fans for hilariously recreating brand logos with her own sense of humor and style. In two videos shared by Zugay, she revealed General Mills reached out to her to share how she would redesign the logos. Zugay also promoted an official redesign by the company.

In a TikTok in late April, she shared her thoughts on a Gushers logo makeover. The brand commented on her video, "You're making some good points." Zugay then made a second TikTok for Fruit by the Foot's logo. Unfortunately, Zugay's take on Gushers (combining all the gusher colors into a sphere) and Fruit by the Foot (an actual foot) wasn't exactly what the company had in mind (though they were hilarious).

However, General Mills did give Zugay the opportunity to reveal the actual redesign to her followers. The real logos are now more modern, and more minimalistic. Don't worry, though, all the packaging is still just as colorful as we remember.