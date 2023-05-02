Twisted Tea Channels Summer With Its Newest Popsicle-Flavored Tea

Over the years, every Twisted Tea flavor has more or less stuck to a single, overarching theme of –- you guessed it –- types of tea. From its original and light flavors to the fruitier raspberry, peach, and mango, Twisted Tea has arguably kept its flavor profiles simple and expected. That is, until now.

Twisted Tea's newest flavor is Rocket Pop, perhaps better known as the Bomb Pop popsicle. As many of us remember, these pops have ice-old layers of cherry, lime, and blue raspberry, and now, per a press release, so does the latest flavor of Twisted Tea. For better or for worse, the only thing missing from the Twisted Tea cans is the popsicle stick, but is anyone really complaining about that? We certainly won't miss the tongue splinters.

In addition to being available in its own special edition pack for about $9, the Rocket Pop Twisted Tea can also be found as part of a $19 special edition party pack with Twisted Tea original, half & half, and peach flavors.