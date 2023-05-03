Olive Garden's Owner Buys Ruth's Chris Steak House For A Ridiculous Amount

Following a divorce from her husband Rodney, Ruth Fertel had to find a way to support herself and her two sons. While peering over the classifieds one day, Fertel found her answer in the form of a for-sale restaurant. After taking out a home mortgage and facing tons of trial and error, she turned it into a successful business.

Originally called Chris Steak House, Fertel rebranded the restaurant Ruth's Chris after the original location burned down. Sometime in the late 1970s, a fan of the restaurant became the first franchisee, which kicked off the climb from a one-location eatery to a luxurious high-end chain. Fertel ran the organization until Madison Dearborn Partners took a majority in 1999. Fertel passed away in 2002, but her creation lives on.

Fertel's surviving family haven't always been fans of the corporation that the restaurant turned into. In 2020, her grandson, Rien Fertel, criticized the restaurant's current state after the company took, and then gave back a $20 million small business loan. "My grandmother believed in the virtue of giving, in community, in helping those in need," he said in a series of Twitter posts. "She fed first responders, those in need, the hungriest." It's too soon to tell the impact Darden's purchase will have on Ruth's Hospitality Group, but maybe it will send the steakhouse back in the right direction in the eyes of Rien.