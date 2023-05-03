Skittles Spotlights LGBTQIA+ Artists In Its Latest Colorful Campaign

Pride month may be in June, but Skittles has already spilled its plans to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. If you're familiar with the brand's promotion from the past few years, you may know what to expect from its 2023 campaign. According to a press release, the company is once again bringing back its Pride packs, featuring new designs.

To showcase the talents of LGBTQIA+ individuals, Skittles' Pride packs will trade out the product's usual rainbow design for artwork created and inspired by five artists in the community. As a way to show further support for the Pride movement, Skittles will donate $1 (up to $100,000) from every Pride pack sold to GLAAD, an organization that pushes for and promotes inclusivity.

Skittles started changing its packaging to promote the LGBTQIA+ community in 2019, working with four illustrators that year. Since then, it's become an annual tradition. In 2020 and 2021, Skittles "gave up its rainbow" in a more literal fashion. Skittles packs lost their rainbow colors, with their packaging and candy turning entirely black and white. According to GLAAD President Sarah Kate Ellis, this was an attempt from the company to spark conversations about the LGBTQIA+ community, no matter how uncomfortable. In 2022, the company shifted to a more colorful representation. Now, Skittles will be bringing attention to the five artists that worked on the 2023 campaign — Zipeng Zhu, Symone Salib, Mady G, Bianca Xunise, and Shanée Benjamin.