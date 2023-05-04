Mashed's Exclusive Survey Uncovered How People Prefer Their Eggs Cooked

The humble egg really has a hold on the people. In 2022, Americans consumed an average of 277.5 eggs per person, and that number was projected to rise to 288.6 eggs each in 2023. However, with the high cost of pretty much everything down the supply chain from feed to fuel, and a massive outbreak of avian flu, it remains to be seen how the high price for a dependable dozen will affect egg consumption in 2023.

In the meantime, whether eggs are a daily staple or a once-in-a-while treat, everyone has their preferences on how those eggs should be cooked. Mashed asked the question, "What's your preferred way to cook eggs?" and more than 17,000 people responded. Between the options of scrambled, poached, fried, hard-boiled, and sunny side up, there was a resounding winner. Scrambled eggs swept the survey with 45% of the vote.

There are tons of different methods for making scrambled eggs and lots of strong opinions. Do you add water or milk to eggs, or maybe even nothing at all? Do you use a whisk or a fork? How do stir the eggs once they are in the pan? Even the best chefs have techniques for cooking scrambled eggs. Whatever the method, 45% of respondents are choosing to scramble.