Your Favorite Bourbon Could Be Facing A Shortage Soon

Bourbon lovers may want to start clinging to their favorite bottle a little tighter, as there could be an impending supply shortage. Bourbon aficionados know that bourbon is different from whiskey because, for whiskey to qualify as bourbon, it must be distilled in new oak barrels. Many distilleries use white oak, which comes at a premium price. The white oak wood helps to ensure the barrel maintains a watertight seal, which is why many distillers choose it for making bourbon. While this sounds good, white oak trees could be in short supply in the coming years, thus creating a problem for distillers and bourbon drinkers.

Calvin Norman, a forestry professor, sounded the alarm on the impending shortage. On Bloomberg's "Odd Lots" podcast, Norman said, "When we look to the next generation of white oak, there's very little. We're looking at like a 77% population decline if nothing changes today." White oak trees are not only fussy, but this crop is also hard to maintain and keep clear of invasive insects. Bourbons like Maker's Mark, Jim Beam, and Van Winkle rely on white oak barrels, as do many smaller brands and independent distillers. An estimated 10% of the white oak supply in the United States goes to the bourbon industry.