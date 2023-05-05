We Can't Work Out Why There's 500 Pounds Of Cooked Pasta In The New Jersey Wild

It sounds like the beginning of a classic children's story or a twisted Sopranos episode: several hundred pounds of cooked pasta was recently found along a creek in Old Bridge, NJ — and nobody knows why. Located in the suburbs of New York City, in Middlesex County, the township has a population of slightly over 60,000 people — none of whom have confessed to the crime.

The strangeness of the discovery, and lack of obvious responsible party has provided social media with a field day. Photographs and news about the pasta dump have gone viral. Across platforms, speculation abounds, and accusations fly. One of Reddit's best-loved responses took a hard line, vehemently asserting, "We should send the perpetrators to the state penne tentiary." Another saw more questions than answers in the news, and pleaded with New Jersey nonnas to help them understand, "Italian grandmas: why would someone dump four servings of pasta in the woods like that?"

For residents, it's no laughing matter, as another poster ably acknowledged, writing, "Oh please, this isn't something to make light of. The food waste alone is pastatively gross. Cleaning this up will cost the town a pretty penni. I don't know what the criminals were on, they had to be totally sauced to do something like this. But I hope we spaghet justice."

While it's impossible to unsee the humor in all of this, it's not (just) a laughing matter for residents of the area, some of whom were shocked by the amount of news coverage given to this local incident.