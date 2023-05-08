Chef Richard Blais Talks Taking TV And Cooking To The Next Level - Exclusive Interview

What's one of the most common mistakes you see on the set?

The most common mistake is not grabbing enough ingredients. That's because there's a fear to not knowing what to do with an ingredient. That's an easy fix for the mentor, so using your resources that you have, your mentor — "Oh, I grabbed elder flower syrup." Okay, not a problem. "I want to make an Italian dish, but I grabbed soy sauce." Not a problem — the mentor can help get you through those things.

But if you only grab a parsnip, an onion, and a leaf of parsley, there's not much we can ... Not even Gordon Ramsay can wave his magic wand and do something in that regard. You have to get enough ingredients. I'm going to call myself out — my kids keep telling me this. I keep saying at the platform, "If you can grab it, you can get it." When I hear myself say it ... what I'm trying to tell them is, "If you can still reach it as it's moving, grab it. Don't leave something on that platform. Grab the extra thing. The bottle, the herbs, whatever it is."

That's the biggest mistake, not grabbing those things. Sorry — now I'm really excited about this. That's what I try to do with my team. We don't get to spend time with them. We get the couple seconds before they launch; that's all. There's no pre-game plan that you don't see ... I also run with them to the platform, I don't know if you've noticed, and I'll be on the platform as another set of eyes. "There's caviar right there. There's a lobster tail over there. You can grab that if you want." I'm trying to help them as much as I can without physically using my hands.

What's been one of the most surprising dishes this season?

There's been a number of them. The specific dish doesn't strike me. I believe it was a baccala fritter that Omi [Hopper] made once that was truly one of the better things I've tasted throughout "Next Level Chef" and all cooking competitions. Mehreen [Karim], who's on my team, cooked a number of dishes that ... [had] seaweed and vanilla and these combinations where I backed away and was like, "You're a wizard. You go do you what you have to do here." That was incredible.

Tucker [Ricchio] did a gnocchi once — this was recently. It was a steak with some gnocchi that was beautiful, pillowy gnocchi. Preston [Nguyen] made gnocchi with potato flakes one time. That was incredible ... Tineke [Younger] from my team did a beef tongue tostada [that] was incredible — lots of great dishes this year, for sure. Chris [Spinosa] did a collar of fish, which was super brave and maybe borderline insane, but it fits his M.O. That was delicious — so many delicious dishes.