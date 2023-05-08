McDonald's Puts A Classical Twist On Its Jingle To Celebrate The Coronation
Saturday, May 6, 2023 marked the first Coronation of a new monarch in the United Kingdom in over seven decades, and the entire nation went into celebration mode. A fast food chain originating in a breakaway colony across the pond joined in, too. McDonald's U.K. was so all-in on the festivities that it commissioned a new version of its decades-old "I'm Lovin' It" jingle written by Pusha T. The Coronation edition of the familiar tune was performed in a truly regal manner by the brass section of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, an organization patronized by none other than King Charles III himself.
Not only did McDonald's have the orchestra perform the new jingle, but it also arranged a pop-up performance at a restaurant in Windsor. Patrons smiled, giggled, and whipped out their cell phones to start filming (not that there was any need, as McDonald's U.K. shared a clip on Twitter) as trumpets, trombones, and even a tuba performed a royal fanfare that would have made Henry Purcell – a court composer for the last King Charles back in the 17th century — proud.
The King doesn't return the Golden Arches' regard
While King Charles III's Coronation may have put Mickey D's in a festive mood, the chain is unlikely to receive his royal patronage anytime soon (if ever). A new slogan unfurled by the burger behemoth to mark the occasion reads "One's lovin' it," which seemingly refers to a royal propensity for speaking in the third person, but "One" who is lovin' it likely isn't the new King. King Charles prefers to eat a healthier diet that leans more towards sustainable, organic foods — and he's never seemed to be much of a fan of fast food.
The new King, in fact, once even spoke out against McDonald's food. According to The Guardian, during a 2007 visit to the United Arab Emirates, he claimed banning McDonald's would be a step in the right direction towards improving global health. McDonald's, needless to say, was not pleased. Still, the chain need not feel singled out. The monarch is no fan of other fast food chains, either: He recently turned down the offer of a Burger King crown even though it's probably a lot more comfortable than the crown he wore at the Coronation. St. Edward's Crown was created in 1661 for King Charles II, a King who must have had quite a strong neck, as the headwear weighs a hefty 5 pounds.