McDonald's Puts A Classical Twist On Its Jingle To Celebrate The Coronation

Saturday, May 6, 2023 marked the first Coronation of a new monarch in the United Kingdom in over seven decades, and the entire nation went into celebration mode. A fast food chain originating in a breakaway colony across the pond joined in, too. McDonald's U.K. was so all-in on the festivities that it commissioned a new version of its decades-old "I'm Lovin' It" jingle written by Pusha T. The Coronation edition of the familiar tune was performed in a truly regal manner by the brass section of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, an organization patronized by none other than King Charles III himself.

Not only did McDonald's have the orchestra perform the new jingle, but it also arranged a pop-up performance at a restaurant in Windsor. Patrons smiled, giggled, and whipped out their cell phones to start filming (not that there was any need, as McDonald's U.K. shared a clip on Twitter) as trumpets, trombones, and even a tuba performed a royal fanfare that would have made Henry Purcell – a court composer for the last King Charles back in the 17th century — proud.