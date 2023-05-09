Trader Joe's Pesto Recall Is About To Destroy Pasta Night

Before you crack open a bottle of Trader Joe's Genova Pesto for dinner, be sure to look at the Use By date — if it's marked for 05/27/2023, then the product has been recalled. On May 4, 2023, Trader Joe's announced that this batch had been pulled from store shelves due to undeclared milk and walnut. "People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or walnuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product," the FDA said following the announcement.

Like most traditional pesto, Trader Joe's bottled Genova contains milk and walnuts. However, in a packaging error, it appears that the pesto was poured into the wrong containers. "These tubs do not contain an allergen declaration of milk or walnuts," said the FDA, which also released further details about the recalled batch. "The impacted product has UPC 0015 7353 on the side label and Use By date of 05/27/2023 with a time stamp between 06:28 – 07:07 printed on the bottom of the tub."

It's been confirmed that the recalled product was sent to Trader Joe's stores in Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. It was delivered to these locations between 4/28/2023 and 4/30/2023.