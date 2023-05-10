The Emergency Pasta Meeting In Italy, Explained

The Italian government is on full alert in the face of a uniquely Italian threat to the country's economy, people, and appetites: Pasta prices are surging. The government wants to know why and how it can temper the rising costs, so Industry Minister Adoflo Urso has called an emergency meeting, Reuters reports.

The issue might not be as pressing as a food shortage, but for one of the world's top pasta-consuming countries (the average Italian eats more than 50 pounds of pasta a year), the 17.5% rise in cost from last spring to this March is a serious economic concern — especially considering Italy's stagnant GDP growth of less than 1% and inflation rates topping 6.1% (via European Commission).

Per Food & Wine, Minister Urso's May 11 meeting with Italy's Rapid Price Alert Commission will also discuss why pasta prices have exploded even though the cost of durum wheat (also known as semolina, the only wheat legally allowed to be used for domestic pasta sold within Italy) has actually been falling. Italy is the largest producer of pasta in the world, exporting more than 2 million tons of pasta for upwards of $4 million in 2022. A spike in prices could threaten one of Italy's most financially and culturally important exports.