AI-Generated Robots Are Now Coming For Baristas

Between the labor shortage and the accelerated advances in technology, it should come as little surprise that robots are popping up in the food industry, from fine dining to the likes of the McDonald's drive-thru. However, did any of us expect to see an entire coffee shop run nearly entirely by robots in 2023? Probably not, but here we are.

By the end of May, Brooklyn will have its first robot-run coffee shop, aptly named Botbar. The shop's main employee, a two-armed robot named Adam, will be able to receive customer orders placed through a touch-screen, accurately fulfill them, and perform more quickly than its human counterparts.

What's more, because Adam is in some ways above human error, you don't have to worry about this particular barista spelling your name wrong, making your drink differently each time you visit, or taking a day off. That being said, you still might have to worry about short-circuiting robots taking your McDonald's order.