You Never Had A Chance To Score Target's Starbucks X Stanley Tumblers

In case you missed it — and like most of us, you probably did — Target Starbucks locations came out with an exclusive Stanley tumbler on May 9, 2023. Stanley tumblers are among the best-insulated tumblers you can buy, so this launch was bound to go fast, but they disappeared even more quickly because of extremely limited quantities.

According to the Reddit community r/Starbucks, each Target Starbucks store received between two and six tumblers, which may be based on each location's overall traffic. The tumblers were supposed to be priced at approximately $45 apiece, but many of them weren't even seen by customers.

The special-edition Stanley tumblers were allegedly snapped up by Starbucks employees before stores even opened for the day. In a statement to Krazy Coupon Lady, a Starbucks barista said they weren't allowed to buy the tumblers but noted that other Target employees could make the purchase. Other tumblers were quickly grabbed by resellers who hoped to make a profit online. You could check out eBay if you're desperate for a Starbucks x Stanley tumbler, but it's possible Target stores just need time to restock.