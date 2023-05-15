Even Succession's Greg Hirsch Knows Lemon LaCroix Barely Has Flavor

Those who keep up with "Succession" likely know all about the scene in which journalist Darwin gets wasabi in his eyes, prompting Greg Hirsch to use a lemon LaCroix as an eye-wash substitute.

That being said, we definitely don't recommend putting wasabi in or near your eyes, as it contains a vaporous chemical called allyl isothiocyanate that causes burning pain, nor should you use LaCroix to rinse your eyes. Rather, should you get something in your eye, WebMd suggests rinsing with water or a saline solution, and a trip to the ER, if all else fails.

Medical advice aside, we can appreciate the humorous implications this scene has for LaCroix's lemon flavor — that it has little to no flavor at all, and is pretty much just regular water. In fact, the lemon variety ranks fairly low on the list of popular LaCroix flavors, and many fans of the brand have voiced their disappointment with the flavor payoff over the years. Sure, we realize it's supposed to be a sparkling water above all else, but if it's going to be flavored, shouldn't you be able to really taste it?