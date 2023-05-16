Denny's Brings Back The Much-Loved Breakfast Super Slam

If your go-to order at Denny's is one of its many Slams, such as the All-American Slam or the Grand Slam, then you'll be glad to know that, once again, Denny's Super Slam is making a comeback. The fan-favorite special returned to menus on May 15 and will stay as a limited-time seasonal item before disappearing on June 20th.

The meal features two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs, two sausages, two strips of bacon, and a side of hashbrowns. Technically. you can recreate this dish (minus the hashbrowns) in Denny's customizable Grand Slam, but the Super Slam is cheaper, at $7.99 for most locations.

Denny's has welcomed back this popular menu item a couple of times in recent years. In 2022, the franchise brought the Super Slam back in partnership with the Women's Sports Foundation. The chain was also focused on adding value items to its menu amid rising inflation costs and economic woes. Denny's found success in the 2000s amid the Great Recession with its $2 $4 $6 $8 menu. While inflation remains an issue in 2023, the chain is also celebrating a huge milestone and is bringing back the item as a result.