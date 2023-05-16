Taco Bell Is Beefing With Taco John's Over Its 'Taco Tuesday' Trademark

On Tuesdays at Mashed, our minds go to one place: Tacos, tacos y mas tacos. Did you know that Taco Tuesday — a common and seemingly available phrase — is trademarked? That means your local taco shack, taco joint, or taco casa, along with every Mexican-American food truck and taqueria from Nogales, AZ to Huntington, West Virginia, can't use the phrase without permission.

Now Taco Bell is asking Taco John's — the Cheyenne, Wyoming-based chain that gained the exclusive rights to use the catchy alliteration in 1989 — to rescind the federal trademark registration, thereby liberating the term for use by all. On Tuesday, May 16, Taco Bell filed legal petitions with the United States patent office's appeal board.

Not a half-hearted expression for Taco John's, the phrase began as "Taco Twosday" in the early 1980s to promote the chain's two-tacos-for-99-cents deal. When Taco John's changed it to "Taco Tuesday" and registered the phrase, it meant that only the 54-year-old chain could use it. Since then, any restaurant or food truck (mis)using the slogan has received a cease-and-desist letter from Taco John's lawyers, according to Business Insider.

Whether it's spelled Twosday or Tuesday, the common phrase should belong to no one and everyone, says Taco Bell — which is not seeking trademark rights or damages. The fast-food giant is collecting signatures on Change.org. In addition, supporters are invited to an AMA on Reddit on May 22. The 'Freeing Taco Tuesday' petition claims to be representing taco lovers everywhere.