The First Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Was Supposedly Invented During A Contest

Pineapple upside-down cake is a classic dessert loved by many — so loved, in fact, that it has its own national day on the calendar, which falls on April 20 every year. While its origins have been a subject of debate, historical records indicate that the first one was invented during a contest.

In 1925, the Dole Pineapple Company organized a contest to promote the use of their canned pineapple products. The contest aimed to encourage innovative recipes showcasing the tropical fruit's versatility and deliciousness. The winner would receive a generous cash prize and the prestige of having their creation featured in Dole's advertisements. The honor of producing the best recipe goes to Mrs. Robert Davis of Norfolk, Virginia. According to an article published by the Dole company in 1926, more than 60,000 recipes were sent in, of which 2,500 were devoted to this specific cake. But Mrs. Davis' recipe stood out among the numerous submissions, with Dole choosing it to publish.

The pineapple upside-down cake gained immense popularity following its introduction through the Dole contest. Widely circulated, its unique presentation and delightful taste captivated people across the United States. Over the years, variations of the original recipe emerged, with different additions such as pecans or coconut. Today, the pineapple upside-down cake remains a timeless dessert loved by people of all ages.