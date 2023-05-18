Fans Told Mashed Their Favorite Chain Steakhouse - Exclusive Survey

On nights you're feeling a bit fancier than picking up fast food, you might find yourself dining at a steakhouse. Whether it's a national steakhouse chain or a regional favorite, steakhouses offer delicious cuts of meat and classic sides. Being that the U.S. boasts thousands of steakhouses, we asked our Mashed readers about their favorites.

According to our YouTube survey's results, Texas Roadhouse is a clear-cut winner, receiving 44% of the votes (or about 7,040 votes). Texas Roadhouse has more than 620 U.S. locations, with Texas having the highest concentration per state. Makes sense, right?

In second and third place, Mashed readers selected Outback Steakhouse and Ruth's Chris Steakhouse, with 16% and 15% of votes, respectively. Longhorn Steakhouse followed closely behind with 13%, and Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse brought up the rear with 12%. With four of the five steakhouse chains placed so closely together, it really makes you wonder what sets Texas Roadhouse apart from the rest.