Walmart Wants To Drop Booze At Your Door This Summer - But There's A Catch

In 2020, amid all the pandemic-era changes to grocery delivery services occurring at the time, Walmart decided to up its game by allowing customers aged 21 and older to add alcohol to their orders. By late 2021, the chain had increased the number of alcohol-delivering locations to 1,500, but Walmart has now announced additional stores, bringing the current total to almost 1,000 more than it had back in 2021.

According to a press release shared with Mashed, close to 2,500 Walmart stores participate in alcohol delivery and span 23 states. However, the types of alcohol customers can order depend on where they live, as some states only allow beer and wine, while others have blanket bans on all alcohol deliveries.

What's more, some states limit the hours when you can include booze in a delivery order or even how much you can have delivered. For instance, in Oregon, alcohol deliveries are restricted to the period between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., so Walmart can only offer the service within those times. On the other hand, Alaska has a volume limit of 5 gallons per delivery. Regardless of state, customers must be of drinking age.