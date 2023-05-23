Mashed's Exclusive Survey Uncovered Reader's Favorite Baked Potato Topping

Humans have been eating potatoes for thousands of years — and somehow we aren't sick of them yet. Potatoes are mashed, boiled, fried, and double-fried. And then there's the simplest method of all: chucked whole into the oven and baked until tender. Baked potatoes are a favorite restaurant side with steak, roast meats, or as a meal all on their own. And then there are the glorious toppings.

Mashed decided to get answers to the question top of mind for baked potato lovers: What's the baked potato topping you can't go without? A whopping 25,000 people eagerly weighed in on the survey. Of the five choices presented, at the bottom of the list were chives-slash-scallions, getting just 3% of the votes. Interestingly, it seems like photographers often include those bright-green, oniony bits in their shots of baked potatoes, but it appears they're not all that popular in real life.

Another topping that surprisingly ended up near the bottom of the survey is bacon. BACON?! Even though it's a crucial component of any loaded baked potato, only 7% of respondents chose bacon as a favorite add-on. Is everything we believed about baked potatoes just a lie? Maybe, but one outcome that rings true is that butter came out on top.