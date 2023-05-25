Tastykake Chocolate Kandy Kakes Are Being Recalled Over Possible Peanut Allergens

If those suffering from peanut and other tree-nut allergies weren't already on high alert, they should be now that another company has recalled its products over a potentially undeclared allergen. Tastykake recalled its Chocolate Kandy Kakes on May 24 after discovering a dangerous packaging mix-up.

According to the FDA announcement, a batch of packages labeled as Chocolate Kandy Kakes actually contained a different popular Tastykake product – Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes. As such, the packaging did not include a declaration of peanuts and could pose a significant risk to unsuspecting consumers with allergies.

In April, Costco faced a similar issue, recalling its protein bars due to a cashew allergy risk. Its Peanut Butter Crispy Bars were pulled back after being found to contain trace amounts of undeclared cashews. However, while cashews seem to cause more severe allergic reactions, peanut allergies are far more common, affecting more than 4.6 million Americans.