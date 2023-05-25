Tastykake Chocolate Kandy Kakes Are Being Recalled Over Possible Peanut Allergens
If those suffering from peanut and other tree-nut allergies weren't already on high alert, they should be now that another company has recalled its products over a potentially undeclared allergen. Tastykake recalled its Chocolate Kandy Kakes on May 24 after discovering a dangerous packaging mix-up.
According to the FDA announcement, a batch of packages labeled as Chocolate Kandy Kakes actually contained a different popular Tastykake product – Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes. As such, the packaging did not include a declaration of peanuts and could pose a significant risk to unsuspecting consumers with allergies.
In April, Costco faced a similar issue, recalling its protein bars due to a cashew allergy risk. Its Peanut Butter Crispy Bars were pulled back after being found to contain trace amounts of undeclared cashews. However, while cashews seem to cause more severe allergic reactions, peanut allergies are far more common, affecting more than 4.6 million Americans.
What else do we need to know about the Tastykake recall?
As is the case with any allergy, peanut allergies can provoke a wide range of symptoms, from mild to severe. Per the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, an allergic reaction to peanuts can include symptoms like stomach cramps, hives, or wheezing, and can escalate to confusion, weakening pulse, and difficulty breathing. In cases affecting breathing, the Cleveland Clinic recommends calling 911 and/or seeking emergency treatment.
Fortunately, as mentioned previously, the Tastykake recall only affects one batch of sweet treats. Those with a peanut (or tree nut) allergy in possession of Chocolate Kandy Kakes with a best by date of 6/5/23 and UPC 0 25600 00225 4 should either throw out the product or return it to the store. Customers who do not have a peanut allergy can likewise return the product for another package of Chocolate Kandy Kakes, or they can keep it and enjoy their Peanut Butter Kandy Kakes.