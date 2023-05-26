Kroger Wants You To Sip Sweet Tea On The Porch With Morgan Wallen This Summer

We may finally know what exactly country star Morgan Wallen was sipping on when he sang: "My tea's sweet but, honey, you're sweeter" in "Redneck Love Song." The controversial country star has partnered with beverage maker The Ryl Company for Ryl's Sweet Tea. With plans to roll out to Kroger by the end of July, Wallen is also offering one lucky fan two VIP tickets to one of his concerts to meet him in person.

To enter the contest, hopefuls have to follow The Ryl Company's Instagram account, tag five of their friends, and also comment on where they hope to find the company's sweet tea. As far as the actual rollout of Wallen's new product, Dallas, Nashville, Michigan, and Mid-Atlantic areas will be the first Kroger to see the beverage, as well as Pacific Northwest Kroger-owned chain, Fred Meyer.

In addition to two concert tickets and meeting Wallen, one fan will receive an autographed sweet tea can and a three months supply. Eight runner-ups in the contest will also win an autographed can and three months supply as well.