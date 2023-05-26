Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce Is Being Recalled Over Undeclared Soy

Garner Foods issued a recall for Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce due to an undeclared allergen. The company believes that recalled bottles of sauce contain soy.

According to an announcement on the FDA's website, an undisclosed number of a batch of more than 50,000 bottles shipped out to stores mistakenly contains Extra Mild sauce. This particular sauce contains soy, while the Buffalo Wing Sauce does not. Therefore, the Buffalo bottles are not labeled to declare the allergen. According to Garner Foods' recall notice, the mix-up likely occurred due to the wrong labels being applied to the bottles during manufacturing.

While only one batch was affected, the company shipped buffalo sauces that are part of the recall to at least 13 states. Customers should check their Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce if they live in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.