DoorDash's American Pie Reunion Ad Takes Us Way, Way Back

Remember the best summer of your life? Jason Biggs and Seann William Scott of "American Pie" fame certainly do, or so they think. The dynamic duo (who played Jim and Stifler respectively) pairs up in a new DoorDash ad promoting the delivery service's Summer of DashPass. Of course, when "American Pie" reached the big screen in 1999, Jim couldn't use DoorDash because it wouldn't exist for another 14 years. Foodies who recall those days may know that options like the online pizza delivery service CyberSlice (later known as Food.com) existed but pizza wasn't the kind of pie Jim was interested in back then.

As Biggs states in the commercial, given DoorDash's new promotion, "This is going to be the best summer ever," beating even, yes, that summer. The ad certainly takes us back to the days when "American Pie" was released, conjuring images of Biggs' and Scott's characters lighting up the screen with their unique personalities and witty banter.

In the commercial, Biggs answers the door to retrieve his delivery and Scott suddenly pops up behind the delivery man, reminding Biggs of their epic summers of years past, and, in true Stifler – his character in "American Pie" – style, Scott's lines are full of sexual innuendos. Scott notes the party behind Biggs and invites himself to join carrying in the delivery bag and voicing intentions of "wak[ing] this party up!" (via YouTube).