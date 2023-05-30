June's 2023 Aldi Finds Desserts Will Sweeten Summer

From pies and cakes bursting with fruity flavor to frozen creations like sorbet, ice cream, and decadent frosty drinks, there are plenty of sweet treats that are just perfect for summer. And while you can certainly try to whip up a few yourself, nothing beats the convenience of simply picking up a few intriguing treats from the store to try.

Grocery chain Aldi is releasing several new products in June, and that includes plenty of desserts. Whether you swear by citrus during the warmer months, want a colorful snack for children, or simply prefer an icy interpretation of your chocolate-y favorites, you'll likely find something from the store's new seasonal offerings that catches your eye — there are even some more sophisticated.

As an added bonus, the sweet new offerings won't break the bank. Budget-conscious grocery shoppers know that Aldi has a reputation for low prices, and these treats don't skew from that, with the vast majority coming in at under five dollars. Here's what to expect.