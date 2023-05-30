June's 2023 Aldi Finds Desserts Will Sweeten Summer
From pies and cakes bursting with fruity flavor to frozen creations like sorbet, ice cream, and decadent frosty drinks, there are plenty of sweet treats that are just perfect for summer. And while you can certainly try to whip up a few yourself, nothing beats the convenience of simply picking up a few intriguing treats from the store to try.
Grocery chain Aldi is releasing several new products in June, and that includes plenty of desserts. Whether you swear by citrus during the warmer months, want a colorful snack for children, or simply prefer an icy interpretation of your chocolate-y favorites, you'll likely find something from the store's new seasonal offerings that catches your eye — there are even some more sophisticated.
As an added bonus, the sweet new offerings won't break the bank. Budget-conscious grocery shoppers know that Aldi has a reputation for low prices, and these treats don't skew from that, with the vast majority coming in at under five dollars. Here's what to expect.
Sundae Shoppe Unicorn, Galactic, or Mermaid Cones
Perfect for kids (or adults with a whimsical spirit), Sundae Shoppe has a trio of offerings featuring ice cream in bold colors topped with all kinds of ornamental details, from pastel-hued crisped rice pieces to star-shaped sprinkles. Whether you want to take your tastebuds under the sea or up through the stars, you can snag these frozen treats starting June 7 for $3.99 a box.
Emporium Selection Baked Lemon Ricotta
Available on June 14 onwards for $3.99, this simple yet sophisticated baked ricotta cheese is a great staple to have on hand for your entertaining needs. Pair it with a selection of other cheeses to add some summer flair to a cheese board, or serve it with fruit as a light yet satisfying close to a great meal.
Sundae Shoppe Alex's Lemonade Stand Bars
Anyone who loves a chilled glass of lemonade on a hot summer day will likely be interested in these frozen lemonade bars, retailing for $2.99 a box from June 14. The Sundae Shoppe bars are available in three flavors, so whether you're a traditionalist or prefer your lemonade pink or with a fruity twist, you'll probably be intrigued by at least one of the tart treats.
Belmont All American or Key Lime Cheesecake
Cheesecake is always a crowd pleaser, and instead of fussing over the finicky dessert on a hot day, you can simply thaw and serve one of Belmont's offerings. For a signature summer flavor, the key lime is a can't miss, while the All American sampler includes traditional New York-style plain cheesecake as well as raspberry and blueberry-topped versions. Both are available for $12.99 starting June 14.
Sundae Shoppe Vanilla Ice Cream Cupcakes
If you're craving ice cream cake but don't want to buy a big, expensive full-sized cake for just yourself, Aldi has the ideal solution to your dilemma for just $4.95 from June 14 onwards. These cupcakes come four per pack and feature a chilled ice cream center and topping in crowd-pleasing vanilla with plenty of colorful sprinkles.
Specially Selected Multilayer Gelato
Gelato is a summer staple, and these multilayer versions — available for $3.99 starting June 14 — are perfect for those who want a luxurious ice cream shop-caliber dessert in the comfort of their own home. Iced coffee lovers won't want to miss the Coffee Vanilla Delight, which pairs two classic flavors with cookie grains and coffee sauce, but there are also Chocolate Vanilla Cookie and Coconut & Chocolate Crunch varieties.
Moser Roth Lemon Chocolate Truffles
Chocolate and orange is a tried-and-true flavor combination, but don't overlook lemon — this other citrus fruit pairs well with the sweet flavor, too. These bite-sized truffles feature a refreshing lemon filling that creates an blend of tartness and sweetness in an aesthetically pleasing shell. You can grab a box for $3.49 starting on June 14.
Two-Bite Patriotic Brownies
These fudgy favorites have gotten a patriotic makeover for the season. The two-bite treats are accentuated with a swirl of red and white icing and garnished with a sprinkle of red, white and blue stars. You can snag a package from June 14 for $5.29, and they're a great pick to bring along to any Fourth of July festivities you may be attending.
Pacific Fruit Vineyards Sweet Lemon
Fans of fruity wines may recognize the Pacific Fruit Vineyards brand, as Aldi has previously sold variations in Sweet Peach, Sweet Pineapple, and Sweet Watermelon flavors. Starting June 14, they've added another flavor to their roster: Sweet Lemon. A bottle will only set you back $3.99, making this a perfect patio sipper to enjoy solo or mix with fresh fruit for a fun twist on sangria.
Southern Grove Chili Spiced Mango
If you want a mess-free, portable snack you can just toss in your bag while heading out for summer fun, this treat that packs a combination of sweet and heat may be the one for you. Available from June 21 onwards for $3.89 a bag, the Southern Grove product comes in both mild and spicy, so you can select whichever variation is most appealing to your palate.
Clancy's Cinnamon Apple Straws
If greasy potato chips sound a bit too heavy for a hot summer day but you still want something with that satisfying crunch, you might want to try this offering from Clancy's, available June 21 for $2.69 a bag. While cinnamon and apple might seem like more of a fall combination, these are packed with fruity flavor and pair well with all sorts of summer beverages.
Sundae Shoppe Sherbet Quarts
When you want something frosty, light and refreshing, sherbet hits the spot. Fans of citrus flavors can try a rainbow variation with lemon, orange and lime, while creamsicle lovers might consider mixing the orange sherbet with their favorite vanilla ice cream for a fun take on the classic popsicle. Available June 21, both flavors retail for $2.69 per quart.