7-Eleven Is Attempting To Take Over Wing Night
Do you have a weekly family chicken wing night in your home? Maybe you make them from scratch according to your favorite chicken wing recipe, or maybe you hit up restaurants famous for their wings, such as Buffalo Wild Wings or Wing Stop. But there's a new player in wing town that you might not suspect: 7-Eleven. Per a May 31 press release, the convenience store, as well as sister stores Speedway and Stripes, will be featuring a new wing menu this summer that might have you changing up where you order wings from.
The new wing menu choices include both bone-in and boneless wings to suit every wing lover's preference. The bone-in option features a barbecue sauce marked by smokey and sweet flavors including garlic, paprika, pepper, and tomato. The boneless wings are marinated in a mixture of salt, pepper, and garlic before being breaded. They come in flavors including traditional breaded, hot honey, and spicy sweet chili.
Wing deals for loyalty members are pretty fly
When buying wings at 7-Eleven, Inc. convenience stores, loyalty program members are offered special deals. Members of the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards program can get 10 bone-in wings for $5. And participants in the 7Rewards program can get eight boneless wings for $3 at 7-Eleven and Stripes stores. Both promotions run through June 27.
Looking to purchase a more comprehensive meal at your local 7-Eleven store? Pair the new chicken wings with other hot food offerings including pizza, taquitos, burgers, and hot dogs. And don't forget the Slurpee.
7-Eleven, Inc. stores will join other convenience stores and gas stations that offer wings. According to Technomic's Q2 2016 Convenience Store MarketBrief, chicken wings are the third most popular hot food convenience store purchase, with 46% of convenience store customers saying they often get them for lunch and 49% reporting they enjoy them for dinner (via CSP Daily News).