7-Eleven Is Attempting To Take Over Wing Night

Do you have a weekly family chicken wing night in your home? Maybe you make them from scratch according to your favorite chicken wing recipe, or maybe you hit up restaurants famous for their wings, such as Buffalo Wild Wings or Wing Stop. But there's a new player in wing town that you might not suspect: 7-Eleven. Per a May 31 press release, the convenience store, as well as sister stores Speedway and Stripes, will be featuring a new wing menu this summer that might have you changing up where you order wings from.

The new wing menu choices include both bone-in and boneless wings to suit every wing lover's preference. The bone-in option features a barbecue sauce marked by smokey and sweet flavors including garlic, paprika, pepper, and tomato. The boneless wings are marinated in a mixture of salt, pepper, and garlic before being breaded. They come in flavors including traditional breaded, hot honey, and spicy sweet chili.