Aldi Shoppers Are Sprinting To Get Califia Farms' Limited Edition S'mores Creamer

Aldi's selection of coffee creamers includes French vanilla and hazelnut flavors from its Barissimo brand, as well as almond milk options that include vanilla and caramel. Also available are Friendly Farms' creamers in original and other assorted flavors. Now, Aldi has added a new, limited-edition coffee creamer to its summer lineup: the Califia Farms Campfire S'mores Oat Creamer.

Aldi shoppers are excited about the release of the Califia Farms s'mores oat creamer, at least if Instagram has anything to say about it. User @adventuresinaldi featured a pic of the creamer in one of their recent posts, calling it a "10/10," then continuing on, "You MUST grab this at Aldi this week!!" User @camied2 took to the comments to share their remorse about not buying the creamer sooner, writing, "I almost bought this yesterday! Now I'll have to go back! Lol." And Instagram user @leenybeanyfofeeny commented, "Omg RUNNING to get this."