Everything You Need To Know About Chef Paul Wahlberg

If you've heard of the reality television series "Wahlburgers," then you probably already know at least two things about Chef Paul Wahlberg. First, he is a founder and co-owner of the wildly popular Wahlburger restaurant chain. Second, he runs the franchise with his famous younger brothers, actor Mark Wahlberg and musician/actor Donnie Wahlberg. Of course, there is so much more to this chef-turned-reality-television-star than what you've seen on TV.

If you've watched "Wahlburgers," then you know that Paul has been drawn to the culinary world ever since his first catering job in high school. He attributes his interest in catering to his passion for helping other people and his love for his mother Alma's home-cooked meals. He earned his chops in the kitchens of numerous Boston restaurants including The Charles Hotel, The Four Seasons, and Bridgeman's, where he eventually rose to the rank of executive chef. From there, he collaborated with Mark and Donnie to open their own restaurant Alma Nove before ultimately launching the first Wahlburgers restaurant.

The reality show of the same name soon followed. It ran from 2014 to 2019 and offered viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how they run their restaurant chain. But since Paul is not drawn to the limelight in the same way Mark and Donnie are, you would have to binge every episode to learn these interesting facts about this humble gourmet.