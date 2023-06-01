Check Your Freezer: Tillamook Is Recalling Waffle Cone Ice Cream
Before you reach into your freezer for a late-night ice cream snack, if you have Tillamook ice cream, you may want to check the label before digging in. Tillamook Creamery issued a voluntary recall for smaller batches of Tillamook Waffle Cone Swirl ice cream.
A few batches of 1.5-gallon family-size waffle cone swirls were accidentally placed in a Chocolate Peanut Butter carton. The lot number TL-41-80, BB041324 may contain soy and wheat, which were not declared on the label. The waffle cone does contain wheat and soy, but the peanut butter flavor doesn't require the same allergy disclosures on its label, which is causing the problem.
Only those who live in the states of Idaho and Washington and who purchased the Tillamook ice cream at Safeway could potentially be affected. According to Tilllamook, "No more than 1,440 cartons of the ice cream in question were distributed." Customers will know they purchased a recalled ice cream by locating the lot numbers on the bottom of the cartons. The cartons have a best-by date of April 13, 2024. Those who have purchased a recalled container have options for what to do with their ice cream.
What to do with your recalled carton?
Luckily, there have been no reported illnesses or allergic reactions from the recalled ice cream. Tillamook first found out about the error when a customer notified the company that the waffle cone swirl was found inside a chocolate peanut butter container. The company is urging customers who have a soy or wheat allergy to avoid consuming the ice cream. Customers can either dispose of the product or return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.
Those who do suffer from a wheat or soy allergy and who may have eaten the ice cream should look out for allergic reactions like hives, swelling of the skin, and itching. According to the Mayo Clinic, soy and wheat allergies could lead to anaphylaxis, a potentially life-threatening reaction.
Tillamook ice cream does not claim to be allergen free, as its ice cream contains milk and eggs. Likewise, certain flavors contain wheat, soy, and nuts. However, according to federal guidelines, the company must declare these allergens on its products. If you do not have a wheat or soy allergy, then this recall is unlikely to affect you, and you can keep your ice cream.