Check Your Freezer: Tillamook Is Recalling Waffle Cone Ice Cream

Before you reach into your freezer for a late-night ice cream snack, if you have Tillamook ice cream, you may want to check the label before digging in. Tillamook Creamery issued a voluntary recall for smaller batches of Tillamook Waffle Cone Swirl ice cream.

A few batches of 1.5-gallon family-size waffle cone swirls were accidentally placed in a Chocolate Peanut Butter carton. The lot number TL-41-80, BB041324 may contain soy and wheat, which were not declared on the label. The waffle cone does contain wheat and soy, but the peanut butter flavor doesn't require the same allergy disclosures on its label, which is causing the problem.

Only those who live in the states of Idaho and Washington and who purchased the Tillamook ice cream at Safeway could potentially be affected. According to Tilllamook, "No more than 1,440 cartons of the ice cream in question were distributed." Customers will know they purchased a recalled ice cream by locating the lot numbers on the bottom of the cartons. The cartons have a best-by date of April 13, 2024. Those who have purchased a recalled container have options for what to do with their ice cream.