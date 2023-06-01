Mashed's Exclusive Survey Uncovered Fans' Favorite Food Network Celebrity

Food Network has hundreds of shows, but certain celebrity chefs capture our hearts more than others. In a recent survey, Mashed asked more than 14,000 readers to vote for their favorite Food Network chef, and, well, the results couldn't be clearer.

Coming in fifth with 6% of votes was Ree Drummond, perhaps better known as the Pioneer Woman. In fourth, with 9% of votes, readers placed Giada De Laurentiis, who is known for the likes of "Everyday Italian," "Giada in Italy," and "Food Network Star." Right in the middle, at 10%, we have Ina Garten, owner of the Barefoot Contessa empire and author of more than a dozen books.

Of course, the survey topped out with Guy Fieri and Gordon Ramsay, who received 31% and 44% of the votes, respectively. Fieri, with his frosted tips, Mayor of Flavortown status, and goofy personality, seems like an obvious choice, while Ramsay is more of a controversial figure. However, Ramsay's creative insults and short temper clearly stick with viewers — and apparently for the better.