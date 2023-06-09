Homemade Apricot Jam Recipe

The apricot has its origins in Asia nearly 4000 years ago. Like many Asian culinary treats, it made its way to Europe on the silk road and was a favorite of royalty. Given the delicious, juicy taste of apricots, it's easy to see why. While there are many ways to prepare and eat apricots aside from eating them raw, making apricot jam is a perfect way to ensure that you can have that luxurious flavor whenever you want. While making and jarring your own jam might sound a bit challenging, recipe creator Catherine Brookes has put together a recipe that makes it easy to create your own apricot jam.

"Using ripe, juicy apricots helps to give this jam maximum flavor and sweetness," explains Brookes. This homemade apricot jam packs a delicious punch almost guaranteed to blow away any jam you'll find at even high-end grocery stores. It's a great way to take your fruit spread game to the next level.