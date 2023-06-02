Lunch As We Know It Could Be Coming To An End

Ah, lunch. That midday meal when you (hopefully) take a break from working and enjoy your daily salad or ham sandwich. Maybe you're used to devouring a salad at your desk between Zoom calls, or maybe you tend to head out to local restaurants for business meetings. Whatever the case, the pandemic has most certainly affected the way we lunch. It's changed the statistics on who's going out, who's bringing a lunch from home, and who's working at home and making their own lunch.

Toast, which recently released its Q1 2023 Restaurant Trends Report, conducted a study finding that restaurants in most U.S. metropolitan areas are less busy at lunch time than they were in Q1 2019, and the number of dine-in customers dropped 9% during the same time period. What's more, data from the National Restaurant Association shows that 47% of employees who don't commute to work say they "go out to lunch less frequently" than they did pre-2020 (via The New York Times). These statistics certainly don't seem hopeful for the dining-in restaurant business, and they aren't the only recent changes to how we get and eat our lunch.