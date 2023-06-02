The Food Delivery App That Costs You And The Restaurant The Most To Use

Although ordering food delivery through a third-party app offers the convenience of countless menus all in the same place, it comes with a price –- and a hefty one at that. If you've ordered through the likes of Grubhub, Doordash, or Uber Eats, you know the fees for service and delivery can add up fast.

Of course, this begs the question of which app is the cheapest to use, and conversely, which is the most expensive? According to an experiment conducted by The Washington Post, Grubhub is generally a bit pricier, with an order of $22 in food snowballing into a customer total of about $38. A little over $12 goes to the restaurant, about $9 goes to the app itself, and about $7 goes to the delivery driver.

In comparison, going to the restaurant yourself and picking up takeout costs about $22 total, with just about all that money going straight into the restaurant's pocket. And if paying $16 more for the same food isn't bad enough, The New York Times says some apps charge as much as 91% more than you would pay ordering directly through the very same restaurants.