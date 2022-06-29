Is The Golden Age Of Food Delivery Apps Over?

Convenience is everything in the modern world. If something can't be done quickly, it is very often cast aside as a cumbersome obstruction. Who wants to make a phone call or pay cash, when you can click a button? Speed and convenience drive the rise in modern technology like self-checkouts, and food delivery apps. Pymnts reports that the "convenience factor" drives up to 65% of delivery-app usage (via Pymnts).

Using a takeout app couldn't be simpler: excite your brain with the multitude of tasty options, press a few buttons, and before you know it you're on the sofa, stuffed and unable to move. Such ease has helped to make the global food delivery market worth over $150 billion, according to McKinsey and Company – $26.2 billion of that just from the U.S. (per Business Wire). That's a lot of pizza.

But, despite those booming figures and Bloomberg Second Measure noting an 8% increase in U.S. food delivery sales, NBC News cites the fall in share prices of major delivery companies Uber Eats and DoorDash (as well as financial issues at Grubhub) as evidence that the hype of food takeout apps is over. But is the food delivery industry faltering, and how are the big three companies fairing?